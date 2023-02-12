MILD AIR TO START THE WEEK, SOME RAIN & SNOW ON THE WAY

HERE IS THE WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spring-like air continues through Wednesday. Highs well into the 40s (some low 50s?) remain on the table. Overnight lows stay very mild as well. A few more record highs are possible over the coming days.

We’re watching 2 weather makers for the work week. The first one Tuesday into early Wednesday will give us rain showers and breezes. Between 1/4″ and 1/2″ of rain may fall. You’ll probably need an umbrella for your Valentine’s Day dinner date Tuesday evening.

The second storm on Thursday will take a track more favorable for snow across our area. Several inches could fall (2-6″?) depending on how things set up, leading to some travel issues again. Temperatures look to fall into the 20s as winds increase, making for a wintry day for parts of Wisconsin. Details are still uncertain so stay tuned for updates.

There will be a brief shot of cold air on Friday with highs in the 20s... but a rapid warmup with more sunshine is expected for next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW 3-10 MPH

MONDAY: WSW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & unseasonably mild. A bit breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Early sun then cloudy. PM & evening rain. Turning breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers. Maybe a flake? HIGH: 46 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Chance of snow. Several inches possible. Breezy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery & colder. HIGH: 22 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Warmer. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in East Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Kaya, a service dog who inspired the PAWS Act, was honored during her last flight on Southwest...
‘Solemn honor’: Service dog honored during last Southwest flight after more than 250 trips
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target
Green Bay police squad car
Green Bay Police announces special OWI enforcement on Sunday

Latest News

WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST 2.12.23
Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
A TASTE OF SPRING CONTINUES BUT CHANCES OF RAIN & SNOW FROM 2 SYSTEMS
Mild conditions continue
MILD AIR CONTINUES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Sunny & mild Sunday on the way
Sunny & mild Sunday on the way