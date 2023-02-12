Fire causes heavy damage to old church-turned-house in Reedsville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Reedsville Fire Department says the electrical is to blame for a fire in a remodeled church Friday.

Reedsville Fire responded to the 100 block of Industrial Drive in Reedsville around 5 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the steeple of an old church that had been remodeled into a family home.

Those first on scene encountered heavy smoke on the first floor but no active fire. Once they reached the second floor, they saw flames in the bell tower.

Firefighters had to cut into the roof and interior walls to extinguish the fire.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The owners are working with insurance to restore the church.

