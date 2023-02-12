Fire causes heavy damage to old church-turned-house in Reedsville

Reedsville fire damages old church
Reedsville fire damages old church(Reedsville Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Reedsville Fire Department says the electrical is to blame for a fire in a remodeled church Friday.

Reedsville Fire responded to the 100 block of Industrial Drive in Reedsville around 5 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the steeple of an old church that had been remodeled into a family home.

Those first on scene encountered heavy smoke on the first floor but no active fire. Once they reached the second floor, they saw flames in the bell tower.

Firefighters had to cut into the roof and interior walls to extinguish the fire.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The owners are working with insurance to restore the church.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaya, a service dog who inspired the PAWS Act, was honored during her last flight on Southwest...
‘Solemn honor’: Service dog honored during last Southwest flight after more than 250 trips
Police on scene in Combined Locks
UPDATE: Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Shooting in East Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor shares her story
Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor shares her near-death experience

Latest News

Young trumpeter from Manitowoc plays at Carnegie Hall
Manitowoc teen back from performing in Carnegie Hall
Mild conditions continue
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Sturgeon spearing season kicks off
Warm weather puts damper on opening of sturgeon spearing season
Shooting in East Green Bay
Investigation remains active, police are not looking for anyone else at this time