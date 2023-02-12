CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to spot the red flags of a romance scam

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thieves have stolen more than $1 billion from victims of romance scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

In Wisconsin, residents reported losing more than $7 million to these scams in recent years.

“The amount of money being lost is astronomical,” says Michael Domke, Director, Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection.

The FTC says there red flags of a romance scam.

Some will call up and claim to be a loved one who is sick or hurt or in jail.

Others will claim they are in the military and far away or overseas.

Some say they have a remote job, such as working on an oil rig.

Others will claim they have an important delivery.

Some will promise how to teach a victim “how to invest.”

“Saying ‘I’ve got this great investment, it’s something great, we can build our future together, I’ve shown that it works out,’ and 99 percent of the time it’s all a scam,” Domke says.

Domke says scammers prey on lonely singles on dating apps and social media.

“With the romance, you want it so bad that you overlook the red flags,” Domke says.

Scammers make excuses why they can’t meet face-to-face, and they use cutting-edge technology to further the fake story.

“What happens is they’ll create a profile using sometimes a stolen image, or an AI-generated image. They’ll make up their fake details and they’ll just start pinging, trying to look for someone who’s going to engage in a conversation,” says Domke. “And what’ll happen they’ll try and lure them in, get that sense of security, and it’s all done with an attempt to get information or get money.”

People report losing more money by sending cryptocurrency than any other method.

“They’ll create this facade of false returns and so they’re trying to show that you’re making money, but they’re actually not. Before you know it, you’ve tossed in a lot of money and you’ll never get it back,” Domke says.

Often, a victim is too embarrassed to report it.

“Take a second, take a breath, don’t feel bad about what happened. This happens to a lot of people. Give us a chance to make it right. We really want everyone to try and report not only so we can potentially make it right, but to prevent someone else from potentially being victimized,” says Domke.

The FTC says a typical victim is losing several thousand dollars to romance scams.

The agency warns if anyone you’ve met online asks you to send them money, it’s likely a scam.

