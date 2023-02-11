UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are in custody after a deadly shooting on Green Bay’s east side Saturday.

Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting.

One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say the two people taken into custody around 3 p.m. Saturday are considered ‘persons of interest’ at this time. Officials are not looking for anyone else in relation to this crime.

The Green Bay Police Department spoke with witnesses at the scene. Officials say the victims and the suspects know each other and police say they believe this is an isolated incident.

The Green Bay Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Brown County Sheriffs Office, Oneida Police Department and Green Bay Fire/Rescue.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-207675. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.