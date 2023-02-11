A TASTE OF SPRING THIS WEEKEND, BACK-TO-BACK SYSTEMS NEXT WEEK

High pressure is controlling most of the Midwest as a strong ridge aloft keeps jet streams away from the upper Midwest. With high pressure in control and a warm front moving through from a Canada system, temperatures will warm up very quickly on Saturday reaching 40 degrees for all of northeast Wisconsin, which is about 15 degrees above normal. Winds will be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Sunshine and very mild temperatures will continue through the entire Sturgeon Spearing event as well as the start of next week.

Our next weathermaker will begin Tuesday night as back to back systems will impact northeast Wisconsin. The first one will bring rain chances starting Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Temperatures will also warm up because the rain will come from a warm front, reaching the mid 40s for highs. By Thursday, another system moves in bringing snow chances for our area thanks to colder air. It’s too far ahead to know how much snow could fall, but accumulation is possible.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Sunny and very mild, breezy winds. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. More clouds further north. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with late chances of showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and 20 degrees above average for highs. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Chance of wintry mix, mainly snow. HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and back to normal highs. HIGH: 22

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.