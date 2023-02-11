Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side

Green Bay Police Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a disturbance that resulted in a shooting on the 900 block of Clayton Place Saturday morning.

One person is dead and another person is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Green Bay Police Department patrol officers, detectives and forensics staff are still working the scene and detectives have interviewed witnesses to the shooting. Officials say the victim and and the alleged suspect knew each other and police believe this is an in isolated incident.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

