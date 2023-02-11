Oneida Casino ready for busy weekend of responsible sports betting ahead of Super Bowl

Sports betting at Oneida Casino
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) -When it comes to betting on the Super Bowl, Americans are expected to wager $16 Billion.

One in 5 million Americans will place some sort of a bet and the Oneida Nation is hoping to get in on some of that action.

At the Oneida Casino, tribal leaders know exactly what to expect since they were the first to legalize sports bet booking here in Wisconsin in 2021.

Chad Fuss, Assistant Gaming Chief Financial Officer at the Oneida Casino, tells Action 2 News that people are becoming more familiar with the sports betting world. He says interest has picked up almost two-fold compared to last year.

It’s similar to what experts are seeing on a national level as well. The $16 billion estimated in bets is double last year’s wages on the big game.

“Last year, two weeks prior to the Super Bowl we saw about 8,000 bets taken for Super Bowl. This year, if consistent with our business model, we hope that doubles and we get a piece of that $16 billion,” said Fuss.

The Oneida Casino has seen such success with its sports betting that it’s expanding its footprint by renovating its Oneida Casino on West Mason Street. They’re going to create a similar sports bet booking lounge at that location and they hope it’ll be ready next month.

