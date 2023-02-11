MILD, BUT BREEZY ON SATURDAY

Skies will remain clear tonight and lows will dip into the teens. Winds will be light, but it could still feel like the single digits early Saturday. Winds will turn to the southwest this weekend and become quite strong for Saturday. Gusts around 30 mph will be possible. That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. High temperatures will fly into the 40s.

We’ll see sunny skies Saturday... a few more clouds are expected Sunday, but the wind will be lighter. Highs in the 40s should continue through the middle of next week. Dry conditions will last into Tuesday. It’s looking like a pair of weathermakers will impact the region for the middle of next week. The first should spread mostly rain into the area late Tuesday... possibly some mix north. As that system wraps up on Wednesday, another one will move in right behind it for Thursday. For now, it appears that second system could bring snow showers... and should lead to a late-week cooldown.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 15-25+ MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit colder. LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. Milder, but blustery. Wind gusts to 35 mph. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, with less wind. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

VALENTINE’S DAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Evening showers or wintry mix. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers... some mix north. Still mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... some rain south. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 22

