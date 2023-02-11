MILD AIR CONTINUES THROUGH WEDNESDAY

The calendar may say February but March-like temperatures will continue Sunday and for the first half of the work week. Look for many more days ahead with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. A few new record highs can’t be totally ruled out during the mild stretch of weather ahead.

Two weather makers are on the way for the coming work week. The first one will give us rain showers Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. The second one is slated for Thursday and Thursday night. This storm is expected to be colder and take a track that could give our region several inches of snow. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days. These back-to-back systems will stir up the wind again and breezy conditions return Tuesday through Friday.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 2-7 MPH

SUNDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine with a just few clouds. Not as breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & mild. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Turning breezy with increasing clouds. Late day and evening rain showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few lingering showers. Breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Several inches of snow possible. Breezy & colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Early flakes then turning partly cloudy. Cool & blustery. HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 33

