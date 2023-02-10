Things to know about sturgeon spearing season

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM (WBAY) - One of the great local traditions starts Friday with the kickoff to sturgeon spearing season.

Spearers will be out on lakes and rivers this weekend looking to harvest a prehistoric fish. The season officially opens Saturday, but celebrations start Friday.

The Winnebago system has one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America.

The spearing season runs for a maximum of 16 days or until harvest caps are met.

2023 HARVEST CAPS

WATERBODY JUVENILE FEMALES ADULT FEMALES MALES UPRIVER LAKES 70 79 246 LAKE WINNEBAGO 280 714 985 WINNEBAGO SYSTEM 350 793 1,231

WATER QUALITY

“There is an average of 13.0 feet of water clarity around Lake Winnebago with generally clearer water on the eastern shores as well as farther from shores along the west side of the lake,” reads a statement from the DNR. “With better water clarity this year, we should see a good harvest, though the warm weather could deteriorate ice conditions which may reduce spearing success. Recorded low chironomid densities (lake fly larvae/red worms) this year may also impact sturgeon distribution around Lake Winnebago.”

CLICK HERE for a water clarity report.

REGISTRATION

Sturgeon must be tagged and validated at an official registration station by 2 p.m. on the day of spearing.

“Any sturgeon harvested from Lake Winnebago must be registered at one of the registration stations on Lake Winnebago. Likewise, any sturgeon harvested from lakes Poygan, Butte des Morts or Winneconne must be registered at one of the Upriver Lakes registration stations,” reads a statement from the DNR.

ICE SAFETY

It’s the old adage: the ice is never 100 percent safe. Spearers are encouraged to check with local fishing clubs for ice condition reports.

The weather may not be ideal for spearing.

“Temperatures will rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. While it’s more comfortable, the mild weather isn’t quite ideal for the start of the sturgeon spearing season,” says First Alert Meteorologist David Ernst. “Saturday’s strong winds won’t help matters either. The wind will be lighter by Sunday. Our weather pattern looks to turn more unsettled towards the middle of next week with rain or a wintry mix arriving late Tuesday.”

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

Take the forecast with you by downloading the FREE First Alert Weather App.

Local fire departments and dive teams have been training for possible ice rescues.

FUN AND EVENTS

Fond du Lac hosts the Sturgeon Spectacular from Feb. 10-12. It’s a celebration with a curling bonspiel, snow sculpting, and ice sculptures. CLICK HERE for a list of events. There are events for the entire family.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.