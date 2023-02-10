SUNSHINE RETURNS FOR FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will stay cloudy for a good portion of the night, but those clouds will begin to clear prior to sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the teens across northern areas with lower 20s through eastern Wisconsin. As temperatures dip, some untreated roads could become slick once again... but widespread travel issues are not expected.

Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. Tomorrow looks seasonable with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Winds will be brisk, gusting to 20 mph. Then, an even stronger wind picks up out of the southwest for Saturday. Wind gusts could be upwards of 35 mph.

Temperatures will rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. While it’s more comfortable, the mild weather isn’t quite ideal for the start of the sturgeon spearing season... Saturday’s strong winds won’t help matters either. The wind will be lighter by Sunday. Our weather pattern looks to turn more unsettled towards the middle of next week with rain or a wintry mix arriving late Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies late. A brisk northwest wind. LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Cold, but seasonable. Brisk winds. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Milder, but blustery... wind gusts to 35 mph. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, with less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. A wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies, with rain and a wintry mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with another round of wintry mix possible. HIGH: 36

