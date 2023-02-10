St. Norbert College names first woman president in 125-year history

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College has announced Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D. as the ninth president of the college, and the first woman to lead the school.

Joyner will take over on July 12. She will be the first woman to lead the institution in St. Norbert’s 125-year history.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected as the ninth president of St. Norbert College. The college’s rich Catholic, Norbertine tradition and deep commitment to the liberal arts is powerful in preparing graduates for lives of meaning, leadership and service,” Joyner said. “SNC is a well-respected college based on its reputation of academic excellence, engaged students, an abundance of faculty and staff talent, a strong sense of community, and successful graduates who maintain strong connections with the college.”

Joyner comes to St. Norbert College from St. Xavier University in Chicago. She’s been president there since 2017.

“Dr. Joyner brings a wealth of presidential experience to St. Norbert College,” said Fred Schmidt, chair of the college’s board of trustees. “More importantly, she possesses the skill, passion and values that the college needs in its next leader.”

Joyner attended Loyola University New Orleans, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology. She obtained her master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology from Tulane University.

“As a community, we look forward to working with Laurie in sharing and growing the Norbertine tradition and values at St. Norbert College,” said Abbot Dane Radecki.

Joyner and her husband, Jay, have three sons.

“I am looking forward to collaboratively building on the extraordinary accomplishments of the college, and to becoming fully engaged in the De Pere and Green Bay communities,” Joyner said.

Joyner takes over for interim President Thomas Kunkel.

