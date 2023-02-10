SEASONABLY COLD TODAY, BUT WARMING UP THIS WEEKEND

Some lake-effect clouds are lingering near the Upper Michigan border. Stray snow showers can’t be ruled out, but farther south we’ll see mostly sunny skies. There’s a high pressure system working into the Midwest, which will give us dry weather into the weekend.

Nippy northwest winds will bring back seasonably cold weather today. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s. Our wind chills will stay in the teens with that brisk breeze. The wind will settle down towards sunset this evening.

Winds will turn to the southwest this weekend and become even stronger. Gusts around 30 mph will be possible tomorrow. That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. High temperatures will fly into the unseasonable 40s, which will cause more melting of our snowpack and ice cover. The weather will not be ideal for the start of sturgeon spearing season. Along with the occasionally harsh wind, folks on the ice will need to be very careful for those thin spots.

Our next chance of precipitation will probably fall as rain into Wednesday, with a switch to snow on Thursday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Colder and brisk. Mostly sunny. Some clouds NORTH. HIGH: 30, with chills in the teens

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit colder. LOW: 18, steady temps late

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun. Milder, but blustery. Minor melting. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, with less wind. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

VALENTINE’S DAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Still mild. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 36

