Phoenix unable to earn back-to-back wins, fall to Oakland

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s bid for back-to-back wins for the first time since December 2021 came up short against Oakland, 59-47.

The Phoenix offense looked good at times. They countered an early lead by Oakland with a quick run to take a 10-9 lead in the first half. Then a 9-0 run in the second half to trim Oakland’s lead to two points.

Freddie Owens’ group wasn’t able to keep it going for long stretches of time. They did get 38 of their 47 points on the night from Caded Meyer, Davi Zeigler, and Clarence Cummings III, but a scoring drought of more than ten minutes proved to be the difference.

Oakland on the other hand, had a big night from Trey Townsend, who finished the night with 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting and racked up 12 rebounds.

Up next for the Phoenix is a meeting with Detroit Mercy on Saturday at the Kress Center at 6 p.m.

