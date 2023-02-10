It’ll be a pup-tastic Valentine’s Day at Austin Straubel airport!

Therapy dogs for travelers are introduced at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s all about the puppy love at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) this Valentine’s Day!

On February 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., PawsAero Pet Therapy will be hosting a kissing booth at the airport to bring some extra love to travelers and airport visitors.

“We all like a little extra love on Valentine’s Day and our fantastic therapy dogs are more than happy to help out,” said Marty Piette, A.A.E., Airport Director. “Whether you just want to pet one of the dogs, get a little hug or a big smooch, our therapy dogs will bring a smile to your face. It’s a fun way to mark the day.”

The PawsAero Pet Therapy program, launched at GRB in 2021, features more than two dozen certified therapy dogs that help take some of the stress away for travelers.

“It’s always a joy to watch people’s faces light up when they see one of the therapy dogs at the gates,” explains Rick Barlament, one of PawsAero Therapy Pet handlers and owner of Blue. “No matter what your age is, the Valentine’s Day kissing booth is a fun way to take a break from the world and get some love from a PawsAero pup.” Airport travelers can visit with the PawsAero pups at their special booth throughout the month of February.

