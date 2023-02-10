Green Bay Police announces special OWI enforcement on Sunday

Green Bay police squad car
Green Bay police squad car(WBAY file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers for a special Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) enforcement on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday, February 13, 2023, at 3:00 a.m.

“We have a big football game on Sunday and we’re not tolerating drunk driving. It’s fine to go out and enjoy yourself, but for everyone’s safety, please be smart about how you get home. Use a designated driver, taxi, or ride-sharing service,” said Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department.

The Police Department’s effort to get drivers under the influence off the roadways will be in conjunction with a special OWI enforcement being deployed by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

