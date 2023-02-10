Flags to fly at half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Flags will fly at half-staff in Wisconsin Monday for a Milwaukee Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty.

Gov. Tony Evers announced an executive order in honor of Officer Peter Jerving.

On Feb. 7, Jerving responded to a robbery on Milwaukee’s south side. There was a struggle and the 19-year-old suspect shot and killed Officer Jerving.

Jerving, 37, was a four-year veteran of the force.

“Officer Jerving was a devoted officer who proudly served his city, having spent most of his life wanting to become an officer. By all accounts, he was a dedicated and distinguished public servant who demonstrated exemplary courage, and his passing is an exceptional loss for the city of Milwaukee and our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Kathy and I join Wisconsinites across our state in continuing to keep Officer Jerving’s parents, loved ones, and friends and colleagues, including the Milwaukee Police Department, as well as the entire city of Milwaukee, in our hearts and prayers as we mourn his tragic death.”

Officer Jerving was studying at Marian University in Fond du Lac for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

“The life of an officer expresses everything we are or would like to be in the service of others. Officer Peter Jerving was such a life – an energetic and compassionate individual who laid down his life for others. Here at Marian University, we were blessed with his presence in our Criminal Justice Program and we grieve with his family for his loss. We will never forget him. Our prayers are with the Jerving family and all the First Responders. May He Rest in Peace,” reads a statement from Marian University President Michelle Majewski.

A visitation will be held Monday at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m.

The robbery suspect, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire and died at the scene.

Officer Jerving died at the hospital.

