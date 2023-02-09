WET SNOW & GUSTY BREEZES ON THURSDAY

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Wet snow and wintry mix will move in from the south during the moring. The steadiest snow should fall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Totals will vary from north to south. The highest totals should come from around Lake Winnebago and to the south and southwest... 3-6″ is possible here. Totals will drop off to the north with 1-3″ expected around Green Bay and 2-4″ for Appleton. Not much snow would be expected to the northwest of the Fox Valley.

The will be a wet, packing snow and will be difficult to move after it falls. Given temperatures in the lower and middle 30s, some melting and compaction of the newly fallen snow can be expected. Roads will become wet and slushy during the day as this weathermaker swirls through the region. While gusty winds from the north may be over 30 mph at times, the wet and sticky nature of the snow will limit blowing and drifting.

Conditions settle down after Thursday and the weather pattern is looking pretty quiet through the weekend and into early next week. High temperatures dip into the upper 20s Friday but rebound back into the 30s for the weekend. Highs near 40° are possible again by early next week. Dry weather is in the forecast this weekend and should continue for a good part of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NNE 15-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late night mix SOUTH. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Breezy with heavy, wet snow. Several slushy inches of snow possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warming back up after a chilly start. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Milder with increasing clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers or a mix. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.