Super Bowl LVII: Charles Woodson weighs in on #12 and 12th anniversary of SB win

By Dave Schroeder
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Super Bowl is far from the only big sporting event going on in Phoenix this week. There’s also the PGA Tour’s raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open.

It’s a crazy party in which hole-in-ones are celebrated with beer cascading down on the famous 16th stadium green.

The only thing as crazy as this golf tournament is the speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future. And this week, one of his former teammates, the great Charles Woodson, weighing in.

“It’s very reminiscent of Brett Favre, when he left us,” Woodson said. “It seemed like every offseason there was something. It’s one of those things where, in the history of the game, a lot of the greats have moved on to different teams and I think this might be the year, after a lot of speculation the last couple years, that Aaron is playing for another team next year.”

But Woodson doesn’t just want to talk about #12, he’d love to talk about the 12th anniversary of the Packers win in Super Bowl

“Man, you know, I remember... one of my best memories was the night before the game,” Woodson said. “The team got together before our team meetings. And one of our teammates, I think it was C.J. Wilson, could play the piano. He was playing the piano and all these different tunes, and guys were chiming in and singing the tunes. And the atmosphere was just relaxed. It was confident. We had great chemistry amongst our team.”

