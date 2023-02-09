SLUSHY, WET SNOW THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

It’s a First Alert Weather Day... Our next storm system is pushing towards the Great Lakes. As the morning wears on, wet snow will develop across east-central Wisconsin. At times, some rain or wintry mixed precipitation could blend in with the big, fat snowflakes. The best chance of snow will be during the midday and afternoon hours. Our roads will become slippery, especially untreated, or lesser traveled streets. Gusty north-northeast winds may reduce visibility at times, but we won’t see too much blowing and drifting. While the storm will cause some issues with travel, this will NOT be an impressive weathermaker.

Look for a slushy 1-3″ to fall across the Fox Valley and east towards the lakeshore. Some slightly higher snow totals are possible to the south of Chilton. Since our temperatures will be at, or just above freezing, this wet snow will be heavy to shovel. The snow may compact a bit into this evening, thanks to its high water content.

Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. Tomorrow looks seasonably cold with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Then, with a blustery southwest wind, temperatures will rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. While it’s more comfortable, the mild weather isn’t quite ideal for the start of the sturgeon spearing season.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Wet snow develops. Some wintry mix is possible... A slushy 1-3″ is possible. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Clearing skies late. A brisk northwest wind. LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. Brisk winds. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Milder, but blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, with less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. A wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies, with a wintry mix, then rain. HIGH: 41

