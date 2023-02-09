Report: Packers to hire Cardinals DB coach Williams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are expected to hire Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams, according to a report by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Williams has 13 years of experience as a coach in the NFL, and spent the last four seasons with Arizona. Williams was left looking for a new job after the Cardinals parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Prior to his time in Arizona, Williams also coached defensive backs in Indianapolis and Denver. Williams worked under head coach Vance Joseph during his time in Denver. Eventually following to Arizona after Joseph was hired as defensive coordinator by Kingsbury.

There’s not telling what role Williams will take on the Packers coaching staff, but Green Bay recently saw secondary coach Jerry Gray join the Falcons coaching staff. Gray was at the end of his contract, and free to leave for Atlanta.

Currently Ryan Downard coaches the Packers safeties, and could also be a candidate to move to defensive passing game coordinator as well.

