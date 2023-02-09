Police looking for suspect in Clintonville convenience store robbery

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in Clintonville.

On Feb. 8, officers were called to the Kwik Trip at the intersection of West Madison Street and South Main Street. Police say a suspect entered the store, picked up an item, and went to the cash register.

“When the suspect approached the counter, he demanded money and pulled up his t-shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband,” police say.

The suspect got cash and other items and ran off to the west.

Businesses and homeowners in the area are asked to check surveillance video for possible images of the suspect.

If you have information, call Clintonville Police at 715-823-3117.

Clintonville Police received help from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police.

