Police: Calls threatening school in Sheboygan “not credible,” yet awareness levels are raised

Threats occur nationwide
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Area School District (SASD) has become aware of troubling posts that were shared Feb. 9 about a threat to safety at South High School.

The SASD administration and Sheboygan Police Department worked together to determine the threat was not credible, police said shortly before noon.

Police said this appears to be a situation that has affected many school districts across the country in recent days.

There have been numerous reports of schools receiving internet-based phone calls with these threats, which are unsubstantiated. Sheboygan was one of the school districts affected. While this threat was a likely hoax, representatives of the SASD understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for families, students, staff, and the community.

The SASD takes any and all reports of potential threats seriously and will make every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe.

“As always, when social media is used in this manner, it is taken seriously by the school administration along with the police, and collaborative efforts are made to investigate and inform the community,” the school district wrote.

The SASD continues to closely monitor the situation. If you or your child hear of a threat to a school, no matter the time of day or night, immediately report the threat to the police or a school official so an investigation can commence.

“This is the single most important thing we can all do to keep our schools safe,” the statement from the school district read. “The SASD works closely with the Sheboygan Police Department to determine the threat level and subsequent actions.”

