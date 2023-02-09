Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac

Milwaukee Police Dept. officer Peter Jerving died after being shot by a suspect on Tuesday,...
Milwaukee Police Dept. officer Peter Jerving died after being shot by a suspect on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.(Milwaukee Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac.

The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

In a statement, Marian University President Michelle E. Majewski commented on the death of Officer Jerving, killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Milwaukee:

“The life of an officer expresses everything we are or would like to be in the service of others. Officer Peter Jerving was such a life – an energetic and compassionate individual who laid down his life for others. Here at Marian University, we were blessed with his presence in our Criminal Justice Program and we grieve with his family for his loss. We will never forget him. Our prayers are with the Jerving family and all the First Responders. May He Rest in Peace.”

Jerving, 37, was mortally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect. Jerving died later after the hospital. He was with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years.

The suspect also died, though the police chief said later Tuesday it wasn’t clear if he died from a shot fired by the officer or a self-inflicted wound.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

