Naked man running through backyards falls unconscious, found by police

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - During the early morning hours of February 8, Manitowoc police officers were dispatched to the report of a naked man running through backyards in the area of the 3300 block of Wildwood Drive.

Officers arrived and located footprints in the snow, noticing that the subject was not wearing shoes. Because temperatures were below freezing, K9 “Neko” and his handler, Officer Koenig, along with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office drone, attempted to track the man.

K9 “Neko” followed a path through several backyards and found clothing and property that belonged to the man. Eventually they found him unconscious, lying naked in the snow in the area of Chasm Lane.

Police say he is a 48-year-old Sheboygan County man. His name wasn’t made public.

He was taken to a local hospital. Police say he suffered moderate hypothermia and was possibly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

His vehicle was found on the 3500 block of Waldo Boulevard. Police think he was in the winter elements since leaving his vehicle.

Neighbors have been contacting the police department to return the man’s property they’ve found in their yards.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.

