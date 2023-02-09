Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say.

On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive.

The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the driver, a 70-year-old Green Bay man, and the passenger, a 42-year-old Two Rivers woman.

The duo told the officer they were engaged and were traveling from Milwaukee to Two Rivers.

The officer requested a Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to respond to the scene.

Police say K-9 Leon had a “positive alert” on the vehicle.

A search turned up 7.7 grams of fentanyl, according to Mishicot Police.

The woman was arrested on a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl. She told officers that she traveled to Milwaukee to purchase drugs, police say.

No names were released.

