Milwaukee Bucks acquire Jae Crowder in trade with Nets

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Bucks traded for Crowder in exchange for five second-round picks in the draft.

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said.



Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The forward was part of a blockbuster trade between the Nets and Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant. The Nets then traded Crowder to the Bucks.

Crowder, 32, was the Big East Player of the Year in his senior year at Marquette University.

CUT OFF MY FINGER TO SAVE MY HAND… 99 BACK AGAIN.!! 😈😈😈😈🫡 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 9, 2023

Bucks deal Nwora as part of the Crowder trade. A whole lot of second round picks changing hands. https://t.co/Mt3D6bDc9L — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) February 9, 2023

