Man wanted in child porn and enticement case arrested by fugitive task force

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man out on bond for child pornography and child enticement charges in Marinette County was arrested in Niagara Tuesday.

Joshua Otto, 44, was taken into custody at an address on River Street.

A joint team led by the U.S. Marshals Service and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Otto without incident. He’s expected to appear in Marinette County Court Thursday for a bail and bond hearing.

Otto was initially arrested in August 2022 after police found him at an abandoned cabin in rural Niagara. He was booked on charges including Possession of Child Pornography and Child Enticement.

In September 2022, Otto posted bond and was released from jail. He failed to show up for his arraignment on Oct. 19, 2022. The court authorized a bench warrant for his arrest.

On Feb. 7, officers responded to the home on River Street and arrested Otto.

Additional charges of resisting or obstructing an officer were referred for another adult who was in the home at the time of Otto’s arrest.

The fugitive task force team received assistance from Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Niagara Police, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

