Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information

Frank Schuman
Frank Schuman(Oneida County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information.

Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people between January 1 and May 1 last year. One person was sexually assaulted and suffered a broken jaw. One was repeatedly assaulted and choked. Another was physically assaulted, leaving bruises on their face, torso and legs.

Online court records show Schuman was charged in Outagamie County earlier this month with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault by Use of Force, a crime that carries up to 40 years in prison if convicted, along with 2 counts each of battery and disorderly conduct. All 5 charges say he is a domestic abuse repeat offender.

Schuman was charged in Oneida County last May with 3 domestic abuse-related felonies -- Substantial Battery Intending Bodily Harm, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and False Imprisonment -- and 6 counts of battery and disorderly conduct, which are misdemeanors. He was due to appear in Oneida County Thursday morning. His case has seen delays while the court tried to find him a public defender.

He was also charged in Vilas County last month with one count of Substantial Battery Intending Bodily Harm and is awaiting a court date next week. The case has been complicated in Vilas County, too, by efforts to find a public defender.

The Department of Justice asks you to call (608) 266-1671 if you have information about these or other cases which may involve Schuman or if you know someone who has information.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the multi-county investigation against Schuman, which also includes Forest County and police departments in Appleton, Lac du Flambeau, Minocqua and Woodruff.

