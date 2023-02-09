GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier.

The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form in eddy currents.

“They can rotate in water that’s not moving. The ice circle lowers the nearby water temperature, causing that water to become denser than the slightly warmer water around it. The colder, dense water then sinks and creates its own circular motion, causing the ice circle to spin,” Steve says.

