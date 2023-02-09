Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause

Frank Ray at Green Bay PD
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight.

Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.

What many people don’t know: He spent ten years as a police officer before pursuing his dream of becoming an artist.

He says that music played a critical role in how he would cope with the daily beat as an officer: “Music in general I think has always been a healing factor for anybody. It’s an opportunity to escape whatever worry you’re dealing with at that particular time.”

Ray also said that he tries his best to honor all of his life experiences through his music.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manure (generic)
State drops charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm for manure pollution; manure hauler faces lesser charges
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Door County Sheriff's Office
Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days
Biden at Laborer's Union in Madison
President Biden visits Wisconsin in first stop after State of the Union
Police lights
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

Latest News

Frank Ray at Green Bay PD
Ex cop and music star Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department
peanuts generic
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies
Scene of the fatal crash in Ashland County on July 22, 2022
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
Police are investigating a gun and ammunition in a student's backpack at Neenah High School
DEBRIEF: Guns in schools