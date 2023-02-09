Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight.

Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.

What many people don’t know: He spent ten years as a police officer before pursuing his dream of becoming an artist.

He says that music played a critical role in how he would cope with the daily beat as an officer: “Music in general I think has always been a healing factor for anybody. It’s an opportunity to escape whatever worry you’re dealing with at that particular time.”

Ray also said that he tries his best to honor all of his life experiences through his music.

