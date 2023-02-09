Dive team supports Neenah-Menasha Fire Department with ice rescues

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - This week’s warmer temperatures are coming ahead of the start of sturgeon spearing season this weekend.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was turning its attention to ice safety today -- and a guest who joined them has a deep connection to their dive team.

That guest was Diane Keisow. Her fiance, Bruce Peterson, died February 19, 2011, when his truck went through the ice. He is the reason Neenah-Menasha started a dive team.

And thanks to Diane’s help with fundraising efforts, the program became a reality.

When they first started discussing the dive team in 2011, she was told they would need to come up with $90,000 in nine months.

They surpassed that -- helping to raise $110,000 in that time.

Diane says it’s been an honor to be part of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue and their dive team in this way.

And today was really all about highlighting what the dive teams prepare for.

According to officials, hearing from victims’ families was an honor and helpful in their rescue efforts.

Another goal today was to make sure they understand the training is vital.

The assistant chief says they’ve been lucky and grateful not to have had many ice rescues since they’ve started but it means their training is even more important so they’re ready to respond.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Peglow from the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue comments: “Really? You want me to take my mask off and purposely flood it, the answer to that is yes. We want to put you in those situations when we’re training because we know when you’re on an actual call, things can happen. We want you to be safe and we want you to be able to continue to do the work and respond to that rescue.”

The assistant chief also wants to remind people as they head out onto the ice this weekend for sturgeon spearing - or any activity - to never venture out where you are not familiar.

He encourages people to reach out to their local fishing clubs for ice reports in the area.

