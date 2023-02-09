3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies

Brad tells you about the latest research on peanut butter. Plus, it's your last chance to see the green comet.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies.

Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too.

Plus, we’re nearing the last chance to see the green comet. Unless you think you’ll still be around when it comes back in 50,000 years.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manure (generic)
State drops charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm for manure pollution; manure hauler faces lesser charges
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Door County Sheriff's Office
Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days
Biden at Laborer's Union in Madison
President Biden visits Wisconsin in first stop after State of the Union
Police lights
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

Latest News

Frank Ray at Green Bay PD
Ex cop and music star Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department
Brad Spakowitz talks about new research for controlling peanut allergies
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Closer to controlling peanut allergies
Frank Ray at Green Bay PD
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
Scene of the fatal crash in Ashland County on July 22, 2022
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash