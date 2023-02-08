WET SNOW & GUSTY BREEZES ON THURSDAY

We have a dreamy day going today with lots of sun, lighter breezes, and mild highs in the 40s. It’s really the best day of 2023 so far. Don’t get used to it because Old Man Winter returns tomorrow.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Wet snow and wintry mix will develop during the day and affect areas mainly from the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore and points south. A good 1-3″ of snow may fall in the Fox Valley with higher amounts between 3-6″ across our southern counties near Fond du Lac. Not a lot of snow is expected to the northwest of the Fox Valley out of this storm system. A big limiting factor with snow accumulation on Thursday will be warm temperatures in the low to mid 30s. As for timing, most of this will occur between 6 AM and 6 PM. Roads may become wet and slushy during the day as this weather maker swirls through the region. While gusty winds from the north may be over 30 mph at times, the wet and sticky nature of the snow will limit blowing and drifting.

Snow Potential Thursday (WBAY)

Conditions simmer down after Thursday and the weather pattern is looking pretty quiet through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures dip into the upper 20s Friday but rebound back into the 30s for the weekend. Highs near 40° are possible again by early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NNE 15-30 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Spring-like. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late night mix SOUTH. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Wet snow & wintry mix develops. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warming back up after a chilly start. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 40

