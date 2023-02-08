RAIN & WET SNOW MIX BEGINS TOMORROW, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED

High pressure over the Midwest will bring spring like temperatures for northeast Wisconsin today as highs will surpass 40 degrees. This is about 15-20 degrees above average. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with clouds increasing slightly by the afternoon. By nightfall, the skyline will be mostly cloudy but that will keep the mild weather around with lows around 30 degrees.

The next system is currently forming off the coast of Gulf of Mexico in Texas. This will impact the area starting Thursday morning. The system will form off the Gulf of Mexico and move to the northeast towards northeast Wisconsin. The snow will begin mid morning on Thursday and continue off and on through mid afternoon. The snow will be the heaviest closer to Milwaukee, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan area while Green Bay and surrounding areas will see lighter wet snow. Because of temperatures being above freezing by the time the snow begins, a lot of the snow will be wet and melt quickly on the surface hence why accumulation amounts are between 1-3″. A LOW risk has been issued for the roads because of the threat of wet snow.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Thursday because of the wet snow and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of northeast Wisconsin besides the Northwoods. It will expire at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NNE 15-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm day with spring like highs. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, mild lows. Late chance of snowflakes? LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Chance of wintry mix, mainly wet snow. 1-3″ possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Early snowflakes, mostly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 30 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.