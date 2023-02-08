RAIN & WET SNOW MIX BEGINS TOMORROW, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure over the Midwest will bring spring like temperatures for northeast Wisconsin today as highs will surpass 40 degrees. This is about 15-20 degrees above average. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with clouds increasing slightly by the afternoon. By nightfall, the skyline will be mostly cloudy but that will keep the mild weather around with lows around 30 degrees.

The next system is currently forming off the coast of Gulf of Mexico in Texas. This will impact the area starting Thursday morning. The system will form off the Gulf of Mexico and move to the northeast towards northeast Wisconsin. The snow will begin mid morning on Thursday and continue off and on through mid afternoon. The snow will be the heaviest closer to Milwaukee, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan area while Green Bay and surrounding areas will see lighter wet snow. Because of temperatures being above freezing by the time the snow begins, a lot of the snow will be wet and melt quickly on the surface hence why accumulation amounts are between 1-3″. A LOW risk has been issued for the roads because of the threat of wet snow.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Thursday because of the wet snow and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of northeast Wisconsin besides the Northwoods. It will expire at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NNE 15-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm day with spring like highs. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, mild lows. Late chance of snowflakes? LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Chance of wintry mix, mainly wet snow. 1-3″ possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Early snowflakes, mostly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 30 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery...
Slain Milwaukee police officer identified
Police lights
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
Tampons
Wisconsin reports increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome from tampon use
Ice and open water on the Bay of Green Bay off Sherwood Point in Door County
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
February thunder and lightning
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

Latest News

First Alert Weather
PLEASANT WEDNESDAY... WET SNOW RETURNS THURSDAY
First Alert Weather
MILD THROUGH WEDNESDAY... BUT WET SNOW RETURNS THURSDAY
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slushy roads possible Thursday
First Alert Weather forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Wednesday, ice and slush Thursday