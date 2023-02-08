President Biden coming to Wisconsin Wednesday after State of the Union speech

DEFOREST, Wis. (WBAY) - The focus for President Biden will shift to Wisconsin as he heads for the Madison area on Wednesday for his first public appearance coming off Tuesday night’s address to the nation.

It’s his first visit to Wisconsin since the mid-term election. But for many people in Wisconsin, it might seem like déjà vu as President Biden comes here again to push the agenda highlighted in his State of the Union address, specifically focusing on the economy.

This time around, preparations are underway for his arrival in DeForest, 15 miles north of Madison, in Dane County The president will speak at the Laborers Union Training Center, highlighting his jobs and economic plan.

Wisconsin Gov. Evers is expected to be on hand. “We’re looking forward to it,” the Democratic governor said. “It’s an honor for us to welcome him there, so it will be a good chance for him to amplify his message that he’s going to be giving.”

It’s the second year in a row Wisconsin is the first stop for the president after giving his State of the Union address. You might remember last year he went to University of Wisconsin-Superior, attempting to hype support for the infrastructure bill, pointing to the nearby Blatnik Memorial Bridge linking Minnesota to Wisconsin.

Republicans say whatever his message is Wednesday, a lot of independent voters aren’t buying it.

“One thing you see consistently in the polling with the president is that people get it. He’s trying to talk them into something that’s not there, but they have felt it on gas prices, on natural gas prices, at the grocery store. Try to go buy a dozen eggs these days,” Wisconsin GOP State Chair Brian Schimming said.

However, state Democrats point the finger right back at Republicans and the policies of former President Donald Trump.

“If you look at what was happening in the U.S. economy when Joe Biden became president, it was in freefall. There were so many people out of work with the COVID pandemic, and under President Biden most folks got their vaccinations and then we’ve got these tremendous investments in public support in supporting the creation of opportunities,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) told Action 2 News she can’t attend Wednesday’s visit because of a caucus commitment. Madison’s mayor will be there and also a number of other prominent Democrats.

Action 2 News will have complete coverage throughout the entire day.

