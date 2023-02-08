PLEASANT WEDNESDAY... WET SNOW RETURNS THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Another mild day on Wednesday
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lows tonight will be mainly in the 20s with some teens north and west of the Fox Valley. Winds ease a bit tonight and skies will be mainly clear. We have another pleasant day on tap for Wednesday. Look for a lot of sunshine, lighter wind, and mild highs mainly in the low 40s. The snow we have on the ground will continue to melt. But more snow is on the way...

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy, wet snow. Perhaps some mixed precipitation as well. A widespread 2-4″ snowfall is expected, but there will likely be a band of higher totals... perhaps 4-7″ embedded within. The storm track will determine where the heaviest snow falls and that is still not set in stone. One other limiting factor with storm will be mild temperatures at or above 32 degrees. It will be a very wet, concrete-like snow once again so even with some gusty NE winds we don’t expect blowing and drifting to be a big concern. Travel issues are expected to develop, however.

Quieter conditions will return for the coming weekend, just in time for the start of sturgeon spearing season to begin. It will turn a little cooler, although temperatures should still run above average with highs near 30° Friday and Saturday. Mid/upper 30s return for Sunday and next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lighter winds. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine. Unseasonably mild. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy with heavy, wet snow... Several inches possible. Some mixed precipitation? Gusty winds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Lingering flakes early. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Milder air returns. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Staying mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. HIGH: 39

