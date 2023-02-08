Oconto man convicted of making child porn with infant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto man has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Rocky Sonkowsky appeared in federal court in Green Bay Tuesday to admit that he used a minor to engage in sexually explicit activity for producing a visual depiction of the conduct.

On three occasions between May 2021 and June 2021, Sonkowsky used his smartphone to take sexually explicit videos of an infant girl.

“Sonkowsky acknowledged to law enforcement that he was sexually stimulated while making the videos of the child,” reads the court document.

At sentencing, Sonkowsy faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin

