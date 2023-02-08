Oconto County man pleads guilty to creating child pornography

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rocky Sonkowsky, 33, used his smartphone to make videos that sexually aroused him with an infant, including himself in some of the images. The crimes happened in 2021.

Sonkowsky faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years. He could also be on probation for 5 years or life. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set. He’ll also need to register as a sex offender.

A year ago, the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office charged Sonkowsky with 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault involving sexual contact with a person under age 13 and Child Sexual Exploitation. Last month, the district attorney’s office asked the court to dismiss those charges without prejudice after discussing the federal case with the victim’s family. Together, the state charges carried a maximum of 100 years in prison if found guilty.

