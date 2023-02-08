Menominee Junior-Senior High School students return to class Wednesday

Menominee High School.
Menominee High School.(WLUC photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Menominee Junior-Senior High School students are returning to class Wednesday for the first time this school year.

Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. The cleanup led to the discovery of asbestos.

Sports teams returned to practices in the building Tuesday night.

An open house was held Tuesday to give families and students a chance to view the renovations.

“We are excited that all students will be returning to school in person on Wednesday. Students should report to their first-hour class. Our staff has been anxiously awaiting their return. All in-person instruction, as well as extracurriculars and after-school activities, including sports, are returning to a normal schedule,” reads a statement from Superintendent Richard Sarau.

Hopes of reopening the school in January were dashed by the discovery of a “suspicious dust,” requiring further cleanup.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery...
Slain Milwaukee police officer identified
Police lights
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
Tampons
Wisconsin reports increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome from tampon use
Ice and open water on the Bay of Green Bay off Sherwood Point in Door County
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
February thunder and lightning
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

Latest News

GBB Freedom beats FVL to stay on top of conference
GBB Freedom beats FVL to stay on top of conference
President Biden speaks at UW-Superior in 2022
President Biden coming to Wisconsin after State of the Union
Pres. Joe Biden during his Superior, Wis., visit after his State of the Union speech in 2022
President Biden coming to Wisconsin Wednesday after State of the Union speech
Door County Sheriff's Office
Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days