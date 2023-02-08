INTERVIEW: Port of Green Bay expansion

The port receives more grants to expand with a new, modern facility at the mouth of the Fox River
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The planned expansion of the Port of Green Bay is closer to becoming a reality.

Last week, the state announced several harbor assistance grants for Fox River projects. They included $1 million for the port’s expansion on a 40-acre site at the mouth of the Fox River, where a new, modern port facility will bring major economic benefits to the region. This is in addition to a $10.1 million federal grant late last year and $15 million in state ARPA funds in 2021.

Mark Walter is the business director for the Port of Green Bay and a man responsible for the grant writing for this project, among other duties. He joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30.

We found out how close the city is to having the money it needs to bring this project to fruition and what the timetable is for the construction. Walter also explained why this expansion is necessary -- both for the port, the regional economy, and our future.

The Port of Green Bay plans to build a modern port facility on the site of the old Wisconsin...
