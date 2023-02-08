INTERVIEW: Port of Green Bay expansion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The planned expansion of the Port of Green Bay is closer to becoming a reality.

Last week, the state announced several harbor assistance grants for Fox River projects. They included $1 million for the port’s expansion on a 40-acre site at the mouth of the Fox River, where a new, modern port facility will bring major economic benefits to the region. This is in addition to a $10.1 million federal grant late last year and $15 million in state ARPA funds in 2021.

Mark Walter is the business director for the Port of Green Bay and a man responsible for the grant writing for this project, among other duties. He joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30.

We found out how close the city is to having the money it needs to bring this project to fruition and what the timetable is for the construction. Walter also explained why this expansion is necessary -- both for the port, the regional economy, and our future.

