Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days

Door County Sheriff's Office
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay police and the Door County Sheriff’s Office are investigating at least 4 car thefts over two days. Three of the vehicles were later found crashed.

Police say the vehicles were stolen from outside homes during the overnight hours on Monday, February 6, and Tuesday, February 7. All of the vehicles had the keys left inside them.

Right now, investigators don’t have any suspects. They want to hear from anyone who has surveillance cameras, including doorbell cameras, in the areas where the cars were stolen:

  • 200 block of S. 18th Ave.
  • 10 block of West Pine St.
  • 1400 block of Georgia St.
  • 2600 block of County Hwy U

If you have information that might help the investigation, call Sturgeon Bay police at (920) 746-2450.

Law enforcement officials are also reminding people not to leave the keys or valuable items in their vehicles and lock the doors.

