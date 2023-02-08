Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase.

The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44.

On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams speeding on the interstate and attempted to pull him over. Officials say Adams “accelerated and fled.”

Adams reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

Adams eventually stopped in a median and troopers took him into custody.

He was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license.

