3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Wild West of A.I.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz wraps up his deep dive into A.I. -- for now -- with examples of what artificial intelligence can do, for better and for worse.

Microsoft has already invested $20 billion in OpenAI and saw that investment bear fruit this week with its Bing search engine and a limited rollout of A.I.-powered results. Google is in the unfamiliar position of playing catch-up and promises its own A.I. results, called “Bard,” will be available soon.

With A.I. power comes great responsibility. You may have seen the reports of teachers dealing with term papers created using OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The A.I. software has passed MBA exams. It can also be used to write malware to attack computers.

Watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES above, and watch more of Brad’s look at A.I. here and here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.