3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: What you can do with A.I.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Artificial intelligence can help save lives by detecting cancer in medical images. It can improve your search results on the World Wide Web.

But what can you do with A.I.? Well, if you’re a budding artist or writer -- or want to write a deceptively thorough term paper or scientific article, have we got news for you.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz continues his deep dive into A.I. and shows you how to access this technology. He also gives you an example of A.I.’s poetry skills writing an ode to his dog.

CLICK HERE to watch the first part of Brad’s coverage.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.