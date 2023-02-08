3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: What you can do with A.I.

Brad has a ton of examples of what artificial intelligence can do and how to access it. Here's some poetry about his dog.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Artificial intelligence can help save lives by detecting cancer in medical images. It can improve your search results on the World Wide Web.

But what can you do with A.I.? Well, if you’re a budding artist or writer -- or want to write a deceptively thorough term paper or scientific article, have we got news for you.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz continues his deep dive into A.I. and shows you how to access this technology. He also gives you an example of A.I.’s poetry skills writing an ode to his dog.

CLICK HERE to watch the first part of Brad’s coverage.

