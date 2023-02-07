Woman rescued from house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire in Fond du Lac early Tuesday.

At 1:32 a.m., crews were called to a house fire at 984 Ashbury Ct. Crews arrived to find “heavy fire conditions” coming from the roof.

Firefighters rescued a woman from her bedroom. She was not hurt.

“Thanks to the swift actions from a neighbor alerting 911 that the home was on fire, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue members were able to respond quickly and rescue the resident from the home without injury,” said Fire Chief Gerritson.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says strong winds “fed the fire.” It took crews about an hour to extinguish the fire.

The home is considered a “total loss,” according to the fire department. The structure sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fond du Lac Police helped at the scene. Alliant Energy was called to secure the utility.

Firefighters will canvass the neighborhood to hand out fire safety information.

