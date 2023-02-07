WINTRY MIX FOR SOME TONIGHT, ANOTHER SYSTEM ON THURSDAY

Light snow showers are expected overnight across areas generally north of Antigo and Marinette. Up to two slushy inches of snow will be possible there as temperatures hover in the lower 30s. In the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore, we’ll be in the mid 30s... just mild enough for a cold rain. Westerly winds could gust to 30 mph tonight through the first half of Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s as clouds slowly diminish during the afternoon.

A shot at some low 40s and more sun is also in the cards for Wednesday. Not too bad for this time of year! A more potent weathermaker on Thursday needs to be watched. It has the potential to produce several inches of heavy, wet snow across the area with temperatures in the mid 30s. Stay tuned for more info as details become more clear. Some lingering light snow showers could continue on Friday too as temperatures dip into the low 30s.

Our upcoming weekend is looking pretty quiet at this time with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday and mid 30s again on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers. A slushy inch or two of snow NORTH. Gusty winds. LOW: 32 (rising overnight)

TUESDAY: A cloudy morning, then slowly clearing skies. Breezy, but not that cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for February. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow and mixed precipitation... Several slushy inches possible. Gusty winds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Early snow lingers. A bit colder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder again, but a bit brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with continuing mild conditions. HIGH: 36

