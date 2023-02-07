Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning.

First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area.

“Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the year in Green Bay comes in the middle of the night with temps in the 30s. Go figure?”

Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the year in Green Bay comes in the middle of the night with temps in the 30s. Go figure? #wiwx @WBAY @NWSGreenBay @SteveBeylonWBAY pic.twitter.com/lNNOhLhTFP — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) February 7, 2023

Just saw some lightning flashes on the western horizon with this incoming precip. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1xP2o8ekgd — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) February 7, 2023

“Did you hear thunder last night? Some of it was heard where sleet and snow fell last night,” said Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

MORNING UPDATE: Did you hear thunder last night? Some of it was heard where sleet & snow fell last night. Areas to the NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley have ice covered roads this morning. Skies will clear out into afternoon. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/JGOi1NY4m7 — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) February 7, 2023

We may experience more traditional winter weather later this week.

“A more potent weathermaker on Thursday needs to be watched. It has the potential to produce several inches of heavy, wet snow across the area with temperatures in the mid-30s. Stay tuned for more info as details become more clear. Some lingering light snow showers could continue on Friday too as temperatures dip into the low 30s,” says Meteorologist David Ernst.

