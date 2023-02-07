Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning.

First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area.

“Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the year in Green Bay comes in the middle of the night with temps in the 30s. Go figure?”

“Did you hear thunder last night? Some of it was heard where sleet and snow fell last night,” said Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

We may experience more traditional winter weather later this week.

“A more potent weathermaker on Thursday needs to be watched. It has the potential to produce several inches of heavy, wet snow across the area with temperatures in the mid-30s. Stay tuned for more info as details become more clear. Some lingering light snow showers could continue on Friday too as temperatures dip into the low 30s,” says Meteorologist David Ernst.

