Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday.

At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”

Police say the man “became physically resistive with officers.”

Police were able to take the man into custody.

“As a result of the investigation, one of our officers was hospitalized with breathing issues sustained from the incident and another suffered a minor hand injury,” police said.

The officer who suffered breathing issues has been released from the hospital.

Neenah/Menasha Fire Rescue helped with hazardous materials at the scene.

Police say the suspect is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on criminal charges. The man’s name was not released.

