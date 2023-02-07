Super Bowl LVII: Former Packers WR Valdes-Scantling shining on big stage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling has scaled the mountain, reaching the Super Bowl. He came so close season after season with the Packers, but now does reach the big game in his first season in Kansas City.

And MVS has performed his best when the lights have been the brightest. He has had a a touchdown catch in each of the Chiefs’ two playoff wins and had a 100-yard performance in the AFC Championship Game.

The man whose hands were a big question mark in his career has become a contested catch kings and intends to make the most of this Super Bowl opportunity on Sunday night.

“Right now I am feeling it a little bit more,” Valdes-Scantling said. “It’s a lot going on as you can see. It’s a lifelong dream and I am super excited about it. It means the world. This is what we work our whole lives for. I am so excited to be here. All the hard work is paying off to be competing for the best in the world.”

But does it make it more special having to wait?

“It hurts having to lose that close every single time,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I would have rather gotten knocked out before we reached the playoff instead of losing in the (conference) championship every single time. That hurts. But being here now, none of it even matters.”

So what’s the biggest difference between playing with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes?

“There’s not really a lot of differences,” Valdes-Scantling said. “They both are super talented, more around in the pocket great, throw the ball well, and are super competitors and winners. Everything that one has, the other has.”

And what would it mean to finish this thing off and add more jewelry to the equation?

“It would mean everything,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I had to walk past (the Lombardi trophies) every single day in Green Bay for 4 years. So being able to put my hands on one of them is going to be great.”

This season, Valdes-Scantling had career highs in catches and targets, and finished with the 2nd-most receiving yards of his career (687).

